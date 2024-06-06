Windstorm/thunderstorm Expected In GB, Kashmir, KP, Potohar Region:PMD
Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2024 | 10:23 PM
Windstorm/thunderstorm rain is expected at isolated places of Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Pothohar region during the next 24 hours
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Windstorm/thunderstorm rain is expected at isolated places of Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Pothohar region during the next 24 hours.
Windstorm/thunderstorm rain is also likely in central/south Punjab, northeast Balochistan and upper Sindh during evening/night.
According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country.
During the last 24 hours, rain-windstorm/thunderstorm occurred in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Hot and dry weather prevailed over other parts of the country.
The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Mandi Bahauddin 17mm, Sialkot (AP 07, City 02), Mangla, Sheikhupura 06, Jhang 05, Hafizabad, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan 04, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sahiwal 03, Bhakkar, Gujrat, Kasur 02, Lahore (City) 01, Attock, Kot Addu, Faisalabad, Noorpur Thal 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 12, Muzaffarabad (City 05, AP 04), Kotli 05, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 11, Skardu, Gilgit 04, Chillas, Bunji 03, Hunza 02, Gupis 01, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 10, Dir (upper 05, lower 01), Peshawar (City, AP 03), Buner, Kalam, Dera Ismail Khan (City), Bacha Khan AP, Saidu Sharif 02, Pattan, Drosh 01mm.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Jacobabad 44C, Turbat, Khairpur, Dadu, Sakrand and Shaheed Benazirabad 43C.
