Open Menu

Windstorm/thunderstorm Expected In GB, Kashmir, KP, Potohar Region:PMD

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2024 | 10:23 PM

Windstorm/thunderstorm expected in GB, Kashmir, KP, Potohar region:PMD

Windstorm/thunderstorm rain is expected at isolated places of Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Pothohar region during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Windstorm/thunderstorm rain is expected at isolated places of Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Pothohar region during the next 24 hours.

Windstorm/thunderstorm rain is also likely in central/south Punjab, northeast Balochistan and upper Sindh during evening/night.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-windstorm/thunderstorm occurred in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Hot and dry weather prevailed over other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Mandi Bahauddin 17mm, Sialkot (AP 07, City 02), Mangla, Sheikhupura 06, Jhang 05, Hafizabad, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan 04, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sahiwal 03, Bhakkar, Gujrat, Kasur 02, Lahore (City) 01, Attock, Kot Addu, Faisalabad, Noorpur Thal 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 12, Muzaffarabad (City 05, AP 04), Kotli 05, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 11, Skardu, Gilgit 04, Chillas, Bunji 03, Hunza 02, Gupis 01, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 10, Dir (upper 05, lower 01), Peshawar (City, AP 03), Buner, Kalam, Dera Ismail Khan (City), Bacha Khan AP, Saidu Sharif 02, Pattan, Drosh 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Jacobabad 44C, Turbat, Khairpur, Dadu, Sakrand and Shaheed Benazirabad 43C.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Balochistan Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Gilgit Baltistan Kasur Jhang Dera Ghazi Khan Dera Ismail Khan Turbat Saidu Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Jacobabad Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Hafizabad Jhelum Mandi Bahauddin Khairpur Dadu Dir Skardu Attock Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Kotli Kot Addu Buner Sakrand Noorpur Thal Balakot

Recent Stories

IG Punjab releases Rs 1 mln for treatment of polic ..

IG Punjab releases Rs 1 mln for treatment of police personnel

5 minutes ago
 Four of a family die in road accident near Jamshor ..

Four of a family die in road accident near Jamshoro

5 minutes ago
 Delegation of Cotton Ginner Association meets Ch S ..

Delegation of Cotton Ginner Association meets Ch Shafay

5 minutes ago
 Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer ..

Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar calls for deep cooperati ..

12 minutes ago
 Punjab police arrested more than 16000 dangerous c ..

Punjab police arrested more than 16000 dangerous criminal in May

12 minutes ago
 LHC admits petition challenging new NAB amendment ..

LHC admits petition challenging new NAB amendment through ordinance

12 minutes ago
Federal Budget 2024-25 to be presented in Parliame ..

Federal Budget 2024-25 to be presented in Parliament on June 12

25 minutes ago
 IG emphasizes NHMP’s commitment in ensuring road ..

IG emphasizes NHMP’s commitment in ensuring road safety

25 minutes ago
 IG Punjab takes notice of citizen's attempt to set ..

IG Punjab takes notice of citizen's attempt to set himself on fire

5 minutes ago
 Giant crash at cycling's Criterium du Dauphine rac ..

Giant crash at cycling's Criterium du Dauphine race

5 minutes ago
 CDA chairman directs Smart Parking Solution for tr ..

CDA chairman directs Smart Parking Solution for traffic issues

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Assembly to meet on June 7

Sindh Assembly to meet on June 7

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan