Wine Shops To Remain Closed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 08:16 PM

The Directorate General Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Sindh has directed all the retail and wholesale shops dealing in sale and purchase of liquor to remain closed till further orders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The Directorate General Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Sindh has directed all the retail and wholesale shops dealing in sale and purchase of liquor to remain closed till further orders.

According to a communique here on Wednesday, the directorate had decided with the approval of competent authority that the shops of wine would remain closed in view of current circumstances due to the coronavirus till further orders.

