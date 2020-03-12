Wing Commander Nauman Akram Shaheed laid to rest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Wing Commander Nauman Akram Shaheed, who embraced martyrdom in a fighter jet crash in Islamabad during rehearsal for Pakistan Day parade, was laid to rest at Shuhada Graveyard, RA Bazaar Cantt, here on Thursday.

Earlier, prominent religious scholar, Maulana Tariq Jamil led the prayer offered at Askari-10 mosque while Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar, a number of civilians and army officers from all three Forces were also present.

It is pertinent to mention that funeral prayer of the martyred officer was also offered in Islamabad on Wednesdayand was attended by many senior officers of the Forces.Later, the body was brought to Lahore for burial.

Nauman Akram Shaheed is survived by a widow, a son and a daughter.