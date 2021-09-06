UrduPoint.com

Wing Commander Visits Grave Of Martyred Major

Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 09:27 PM

Wing Commander visits grave of martyred Major

Wing Commander Shahbaz Ranger Larkana Lt. Col. D.M Baig Muhammad Asim laid a wreath at the grave of Shaheed Major Mujahid Ali Mirani and offered fateha, in his ancestral graveyard in Naudero town of Larkana, in connection of Defense day, on Monday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Wing Commander Shahbaz Ranger Larkana Lt. Col. D.M Baig Muhammad Asim laid a wreath at the grave of Shaheed Major Mujahid Ali Mirani and offered fateha, in his ancestral graveyard in Naudero town of Larkana, in connection of Defense day, on Monday.

Major Mirani had embraced martyrdom in NATO helicopters' firing at Pakistani Post in Mohmand Agency.

Wing Commander Shahbaz Ranger Larkana presented salute to the Shaheed Major Mujahid Mirani.

On the occasion, he paid tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their life for the defense of motherland.

The mother and brothers of Shaheed Major were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing NATO Martyrs Shaheed Larkana Naudero Mohmand Agency Post

Recent Stories

US announces first American departures since Afgha ..

US announces first American departures since Afghan pullout

26 minutes ago
 US condemns 'shameful' sentencing of Belarus oppos ..

US condemns 'shameful' sentencing of Belarus opposition figures

26 minutes ago
 DC holds Khuli Kutchery for redressal of public is ..

DC holds Khuli Kutchery for redressal of public issues

26 minutes ago
 Commissioner hoists Hilal-e-Istaqlal at Jinnah Hal ..

Commissioner hoists Hilal-e-Istaqlal at Jinnah Hall

35 minutes ago
 SAB appreciates formation of price review committ ..

SAB appreciates formation of price review committee for cotton crop

35 minutes ago
 Belmondo, French film's handsome devil, dies at 88 ..

Belmondo, French film's handsome devil, dies at 88

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.