Wing Commander visits grave of martyred Major

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Wing Commander Shahbaz Ranger Larkana Lt. Col. D.M Baig Muhammad Asim laid a wreath at the grave of Shaheed Major Mujahid Ali Mirani and offered fateha, in his ancestral graveyard in Naudero town of Larkana, in connection of Defense day, on Monday.

Major Mirani had embraced martyrdom in NATO helicopters' firing at Pakistani Post in Mohmand Agency.

Wing Commander Shahbaz Ranger Larkana presented salute to the Shaheed Major Mujahid Mirani.

On the occasion, he paid tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their life for the defense of motherland.

The mother and brothers of Shaheed Major were also present on the occasion.