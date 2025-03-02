Wingar: A beautiful tradition of assistance, community spirit on decline in rural south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Once a cherished tradition in rural Punjab, the culture of "Wingar"—where people voluntarily

assist each other without financial gains—is gradually fading in the face of modernization and

economic challenges.

For generations, Wingar symbolized unity and mutual support, as friends and neighbors came

together to share labor-intensive tasks like irrigating fields, constructing homes, and organizing

marriage ceremonies. This tradition not only lightened the workload but also strengthened the

bonds of friendship and brotherhood among villagers.

During the wheat harvest season, for instance, groups of friends would voluntarily assist each

other in reaping crops. Similarly, cleaning water channels—often a daunting task for an individual

farmer—became manageable within hours through collective effort. Even house construction

was a shared responsibility, with villagers contributing their skills and labor to ease the process.

However, with the rise of mechanized farming, soaring inflation, and changing social dynamics,

Wingar is on the decline.

While modern NGOs and welfare organizations strive to uphold the

spirit of communal service, they fail to capture the warmth and organic unity that Wingar once

fostered.

Muhammad Adeel Chaudhry, a resident of Vehari, expressed deep appreciation for this cultural

practice while speaking to APP. "Wingar kept our community united and strengthened our social

fabric. We are trying our best to revive and maintain this beautiful tradition," he said.

Similarly, Muhammad Ramzan, a villager from Pipli (Vehari), voiced his concern over the declining

trend. "Wingar was more than just help—it was a way of life that brought people closer. We must

work together to keep this tradition alive," he pledged.

As rural communities evolve, the preservation of Wingar remains a challenge. Yet, for those who

cherish its values, efforts to revive this selfless tradition continue, keeping alive the hope of

restoring the communal spirit that once defined village life.