- Home
- Pakistan
- Wingar: A beautiful tradition of assistance, community spirit on decline in rural south Punjab
Wingar: A Beautiful Tradition Of Assistance, Community Spirit On Decline In Rural South Punjab
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 01:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Once a cherished tradition in rural Punjab, the culture of "Wingar"—where people voluntarily
assist each other without financial gains—is gradually fading in the face of modernization and
economic challenges.
For generations, Wingar symbolized unity and mutual support, as friends and neighbors came
together to share labor-intensive tasks like irrigating fields, constructing homes, and organizing
marriage ceremonies. This tradition not only lightened the workload but also strengthened the
bonds of friendship and brotherhood among villagers.
During the wheat harvest season, for instance, groups of friends would voluntarily assist each
other in reaping crops. Similarly, cleaning water channels—often a daunting task for an individual
farmer—became manageable within hours through collective effort. Even house construction
was a shared responsibility, with villagers contributing their skills and labor to ease the process.
However, with the rise of mechanized farming, soaring inflation, and changing social dynamics,
Wingar is on the decline.
While modern NGOs and welfare organizations strive to uphold the
spirit of communal service, they fail to capture the warmth and organic unity that Wingar once
fostered.
Muhammad Adeel Chaudhry, a resident of Vehari, expressed deep appreciation for this cultural
practice while speaking to APP. "Wingar kept our community united and strengthened our social
fabric. We are trying our best to revive and maintain this beautiful tradition," he said.
Similarly, Muhammad Ramzan, a villager from Pipli (Vehari), voiced his concern over the declining
trend. "Wingar was more than just help—it was a way of life that brought people closer. We must
work together to keep this tradition alive," he pledged.
As rural communities evolve, the preservation of Wingar remains a challenge. Yet, for those who
cherish its values, efforts to revive this selfless tradition continue, keeping alive the hope of
restoring the communal spirit that once defined village life.
Recent Stories
Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS
Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025
Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..
Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes
Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4
King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents
UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..
Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..
Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wingar: A beautiful tradition of assistance, community spirit on decline in rural south Punjab6 minutes ago
-
PFA inspects over 90 marriage halls, imposes fine of Rs 1.352 million6 minutes ago
-
AIOU's exams to begin today (Monday) across the country16 minutes ago
-
Shopping frenzy hits sasta bazaars, weekly markets this Ramazan26 minutes ago
-
Malakand University lecturer dismissed over harassment charges26 minutes ago
-
Health experts warn against deep-fried foods during Ramadan56 minutes ago
-
From chaos to convenience:Online cabs transform Capital transportation56 minutes ago
-
Nationwide heavy rainfall alert issued, citizens advised precautions1 hour ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui expresses confidence over opposition alliance to shun PTI's destructive politics1 hour ago
-
Two-day Aawaz Forum " Empowering Communities, Amplifying Voices" held1 hour ago
-
Growth promoters in broiler chicken pose serious health risks to consumers1 hour ago
-
12 sale points set up in Bahawalpur2 hours ago