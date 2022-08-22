Winner of bronze medal of ISG Turkey visits Paraplegic Center Peshawar

A disabled table tennis player Altafur Rahman, who won bronze medal in the recently held Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey, paid a special visit to the Paraplegic Center in Hayatabad, Peshawar on Monday where he was admitted for rehabilitation due to polio disability

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :A disabled table tennis player Altafur Rahman, who won bronze medal in the recently held Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey, paid a special visit to the Paraplegic Center in Hayatabad, Peshawar on Monday where he was admitted for rehabilitation due to polio disability.

He, after rehabilitation, served the centre as a volunteer and emerged as a table tennis player.

A grand function was organized at the CPMR Hall of the Paraplegic Centre to honour Rahman who brought bronze medal home.

The management of the center, staff members, students and the team of 'Friends of Paraplegics' gave a warm welcome to Altafur Rehman on his marvelous achievement of and profusely garlanded him.

The speakers also paid rich tributes to Altafur Rahman for his excellent performance in these international games.

Altafur Rehman, in his remarks, thanked the management of Paraplegic Center Peshawar and Friends of Paraplegics who always encouraged and supported him since the beginning and facilitated him in every way to achieve his obsessive goal of having fame in his sport.

CEO of the Center Dr. Syed Mohammad Ilyas said, "Talented youth like Altafur Rehman are pride of the nation, and we feel honoured to nurture such talent."