According to a press release issued here, Advocate, AR Aurangzeb, President, Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench Bar Association and the General Secretary, Advocate Faisal Abbas Bukhari congratulated Advocate Hamid Akhtar and Advocate Abid Qureshi for winning offices of President and General Secretary of Bahawalpur Bar Association, respectively.

They hoped that the new team of Bahawalpur Bar Association would work hard to ensure provision of required facilities to lawyer fraternity.