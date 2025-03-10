Winners of "Climate in my Community" competition invited at PM’s Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The winners of the "Climate in my Community" competition were invited to the Prime Minister’s Office by Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan.

The event marked a special occasion to celebrate their creativity and efforts in raising awareness about climate change, said a press release on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, on 6th March, the winners were honoured at a special Iftar celebration hosted by the British High Commission in Islamabad, to mark Commonwealth Day. The event was organized by the British High Commission in partnership with the British Council and Aawaz II. The competition, which encouraged young people from across Pakistan to submit art that expressed their views on climate change, saw over 550 entries, and six outstanding winners were chosen.

At the British High Commission’s Iftar celebration, the winners had the chance to showcase their works, and their creativity was celebrated in the presence of various dignitaries, including Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan. Impressed by their dedication and the impact of their art, Rana Mashhood extended an invitation to the winners to meet him at the Prime Minister’s Office.

During their visit, Rana Mashhood expressed his admiration for their exceptional talent and commitment in addressing climate change through creative expression.

He emphasized the importance of youth involvement in environmental advocacy and the need for empowering young people to take a leading role in sustainable development.

In recognition of their outstanding contributions, chairman youth Programme Mashhood announced the nomination of the six climate change champions as Green Youth Movement (GYM) Ambassadors. He highlighted that by appointing them as ambassadors, he aimed to give them a platform to amplify their voices and engage even more young people across the country in meaningful climate action. He expressed his hope that their leadership would inspire others to become active participants in building a greener and more sustainable future.

The newly appointed GYM Ambassadors expressed their gratitude and enthusiasm for this new responsibility, decided to continue their work and inspire their peers to take action for a greener future. The Names of the ambassadors are Rahma Mudassar, Khadija Chaudhary, Gulshan Fatima and Roha Arshad.

The Prime Minister’s Youth Programme looks forward to continue collaboration with these remarkable young individuals and is committed for providing them with the necessary support to advance their work.