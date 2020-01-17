UrduPoint.com
Winners Of Essay Contest On Hand Washing Receive Prizes

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 07:15 PM

The winners of the national level essay contest (Essay on 2019) arranged by Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) with focus on hand washing received prizes in a ceremony held here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The winners of the national level essay contest (Essay on 2019) arranged by Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) with focus on hand washing received prizes in a ceremony held here on Friday.

The contest was arranged by PCRWR in collaboration with Technology Times, UNICEF and Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) to create the scientific temper among the undergraduate students from science and engineering universities and colleges.

The topic for the contest was 'Hand washing by all'; Clean Green Pakistan will leave no one behind.

About 160 students from more than 70 universities and colleges of Pakistan participated in the contest.

The welcome address was presented by Chairman PCRWR, Dr.

Muhammad Ashraf.

Dr. Ashraf also shared his thoughts about the teachings of islam for cleanliness, hand washing and plantation of tree.

Editor, Technology Times, Syed Paras Ali Shah briefly described the procedure of essay writing contest adopted by Technology Times.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Country Director Heling Hand for Relief and Development, Rizwan Baig, who was guest of honour, emphasized on the importance of water quality and water conservation.

Director Riphah University, Dr. Rashid Aftab, as a chief guest, emphasized on the triple helix model through the collaboration of industries academia and research institutes to solve our major problems.

At the end the prizes were distributed by the guests.

