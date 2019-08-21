UrduPoint.com
Winners Of Essay Writing Competition To Visit Azerbaijan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 12:08 AM

Winners of essay writing competition to visit Azerbaijan

Ambassador of Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Alizade has said that that the winners of the essay contest will have opportunity to visit Azerbaijan for a week at the end of current month

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th August, 2019) , Ambassador of Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Alizade has said that that the winners of the essay contest will have opportunity to visit Azerbaijan for a week at the end of current month.He was talking to all the six winners of the essay writing contest ,who have met the diplomat on Tuesday at his office.

On the occasion the ambassador extended his gratitude to the Pakistani youth ,who have shown their interest and took part in essay writing contest -2019.It is worth mentioning here that the essay writing contest -2019 was held under auspices of Youth and Sport of Azerbaijan with the support of Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the topic "What do I know about Azerbaijan?" in which hundreds of youth of the country participated.

