Winners Of Polo Cup 2020 Get Prizes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 08:30 PM

Winners of Polo Cup 2020 get prizes

LAHORE, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar distributed prizes among the players for winning Chief Minister's Polo Cup 2020 final match held at Polo Ground here on Sunday.

President Polo Club Malik Atif Yar Tiwana, Senior Member Polo Club Ishaq Khaqwani, Col (retd) Mudassar, Commissioner Lahore Division and officers concerned were present on the occasion.

Punjab Chief Minister while expressing his views on the occasion said that despite passage of 800 years polo was still a popular sport today and historical Polo Club of Lahore had became a proud identity and symbol of Pakistan for polo spectators all over the world.

The CM said Polo was not only a sport but also combination of discipline and timing. "Sport like polo not only plays a pivotal role in promoting physical but also mental health", said CM. He said sport was inevitable for maintaining healthy body and positive thinking, he maintained.

He said "When playgrounds are inhabited then hospitals become desolate".

"We have to inhabit our playgrounds to the maximum so that number of people visiting hospitals decrease", he said.

Chief Minister said "I congratulate all the players for winning the final match.

Winning and losing is part of game but sportsman spirit matters in the end whichhelps in practical life."

