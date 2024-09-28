Open Menu

Winners Of RTI Quiz Contest Announced

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Winners of RTI Quiz Contest announced

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Chief Information Commissioner Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui has emphasized that the fundamental right to information, granted under the Article 19-A of Constitution of Pakistan, is strengthening the relationship between citizens and Government of Pakistan through promoting the culture of transparency, accountability, and citizen empowerment.

He made these remarks while announcing the winners of the Pakistan RTI Quiz Contest 2024, organized by the Pakistan Information Commission in collaboration with the Press Network of Pakistan, on the occasion of International Day for Universal Access to Information.

“Today, International Day for Universal Access to Information marks a global commitment to ensure that every person has the equal right to seek and share information,” the Chief Information Commissioner stated in a video message to congratulate the quiz winners.

“In addition, the global day provides an opportunity to review progress and efforts made by the Pakistan Information Commission in order to empower Pakistani citizens for accessing the information, being held by public authorities,” he said, while lauding the Press Network of Pakistan for a successful collaboration in organizing a nationwide RTI Quiz Contest to raise public awareness, especially among university students, journalists and youngsters. According to him, informed citizens obviously are in a good position to make informed decisions in the best interest of Pakistan.

“Quiz contests have been recognized as an effective tool for learning, fostering community engagement, knowledge sharing and encouraging healthy competition throughout the globe,” Sabahuddin Qazi, Chief Executive of the Press Network of Pakistan stated, emphasizing that: “The Right of Access to Information Act, 2017, is indeed a landmark achievement in our national journey towards transparency, prosperity and accountability.”

Revealing some interesting details about the RTI Quiz Contest, he said that the contest played a vital role in shaping a knowledge-based society in which informed, educated, curious, and active citizens are empowered to learn and exercise their fundamental right.

The RTI Quiz Contest 2024, jointly organized by the Pakistan Information Commission and the Press Network of Pakistan, aimed to raise public awareness regarding the significance of Right of Access of Information, which is a key driver for the achievement of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and in particular SDG Goal 16 that promotes "just, peaceful and inclusive societies".

According to the statistics shared by the organizers, a total number of 2,511 entries have been submitted throughout the country, in which 49.98% were females, where as a good number of citizens residing in remote areas, including Burewala, Chitral, Daska, Mithi, Skardu, Quetta, and Azad Kashmir, also shown keen interest in the contest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Quetta United Nations Driver Progress Chitral Skardu Daska Burewala Sudanese Pound Azad Jammu And Kashmir 2017 Government Share Best

Recent Stories

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled fo ..

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30

37 minutes ago
 JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

49 minutes ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

1 hour ago
 PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

1 hour ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

2 hours ago
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

5 hours ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

10 hours ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

14 hours ago
 Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s w ..

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan