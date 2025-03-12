Open Menu

Winners Of STEAM Competitions Awarded Laptops

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 04:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Under the education-friendly vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, laptops were distributed among 21 male and female students of Bahawalpur district who secured prominent positions in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) competitions.

In this regard, a laptop distribution ceremony was held in the office of the Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, while expressing his views, praised the hard work and determination of the students. He said that such encouragement not only enhances the academic performance of students but also promotes creative thinking and modern technical skills. These initiatives are essential for students to achieve higher educational goals and for social development. Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer education Bahawalpur briefed Deputy Commissioner about the STEAM competitions.

