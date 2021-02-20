UrduPoint.com
Winning Two NA Constituencies In Bye-elections Is Huge Victory : Shoukat Yousafzai

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 01:58 PM

Winning two NA constituencies in bye-elections is huge victory : Shoukat Yousafzai

Minister Labour and Culture, Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Shoukat Yousafzai on Saturday said that election win on two National Assembly constituencies in the bye-elections was a huge victory for Pakistan Tehreek-e-- Insaf

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister Labour and Culture, Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Shoukat Yousafzai on Saturday said that election win on two National Assembly Constituencies in the bye-elections was a huge victory for Pakistan Tehreek-e-- Insaf.

In a statement , he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf fought with 11 parties alliance in the bye-elections and succeeded in winning two National Assembly seats previously won by the opposition parties in the general elections.

He said PTI candidate defeated Jamait Ulema-e- islam ( JUI-F F) on NA-45 Kurram constituency and PML- N candidate on NA-75 .

Shoukat Yousafzai said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman should now quit as head of Pakistan Democratic Movement ( PDM) after failing to retain NA- 45 constituency in bye-polls.

He said that PTI lost PK -63 Nowshera constituency due to internal rifts with in Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf.

