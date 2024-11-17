Winter arrives in AJK, first snowfall brings relief and chill

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The long-awaited winter has finally arrived in Azad Jammu Kashmir, bringing relief and a chill to the region. The first snowfall of the season, coupled with rains, hit the upper reaches of AJK on Saturday, ending a two-month dry spell.

Neelam and Leepa Valleys received heavy snowfall, with mercury plummeting and night temperatures becoming intolerably chilly, when approached, APP Correspondent was informed by reliable sources on Sunday.

Rawalakot and adjoining areas experienced heavy snowfall and thunderstorms.

However, Mirpur Division awaits rainfall, with the southern region of AJK remaining dry.

Prolonged dry weather led to outbreaks of allergies, flu and fever, reduced water levels in rivers and dams. The Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall in plains and snowfall in top mountainous areas.

The sudden change in weather has brought relief to the region but also poses challenges for daily life. As AJK embraces winter, residents are advised to take necessary precautions to stay safe and warm.