Winter blooms brighten Peshawar with Gul e Dawoodi exhibition

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) As winter settles over Peshawar Valley, the vibrant colours and captivating fragrance of Gul e Dawoodi (Chrysanthemum) are adding a refreshing touch to the city’s historic charm.

Once Known as the “City of Flowers,” Peshawar is celebrating the winter season with an impressive display of winter blooms, particularly at the University of Agriculture (UoA), where a two-week-long exhibition held, attracting Gul e Dawoodi lovers from across the city and adjoining districts.

The impressive event, organized by the Department of Horticulture at UoA, features a stunning array of 30 varieties of Gul e Dawoodi, alongside French and African varieties of Gul e Sadburg (Marigold) brought joy on faces of Peshawarties..

The exhibition has become a significant attraction for flowers lovers and horticulturists besides drew in visitors from all walks of life, including students, faculty, and nature enthusiasts, eager to witness the colorful spectacle.

The inauguration ceremony of the exhibition saw the presence of prominent figures, including Arshad Khan, Secretary of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Higher education Department (HED), and Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht, the Vice Chancellor of UoA.

Both dignitaries expressed their admiration for the efforts of the university’s gardeners, who have worked diligently to create such a beautiful display.

They also commended the Department of Horticulture for its ongoing initiatives to enhance the breeding and lifespan of the Gul e Dawoodi, one of the region’s most beloved winter flowers.

In his address, Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht emphasized the role of research in promoting national development, urging the faculty to continue their valuable work in agricultural innovation.

He said that hortcture department are being encouraged to explore and find new varities of Gul e Dawoodi and ensure such exhibition yearly basis.

Dr. Fazl e Wahid, a key faculty member involved in the exhibition, offered insights into the scientific research efforts focused on improving these flowers, highlighting their various benefits and potential applications.

He said Gul e Dawoodi is a winter season flowering plant with extra ordinary big flowers on two feet long stems.

The different vibrant colours of gigantic flowers make Gul e Dawoodi one of the most demanded seasonal flowering plant of winter.

Perfect for home decor, he said it purified air production, normalizing temperature, adding extra care needed for the provision of water and light.

He said that its growth depends on the atmosphere, nature and weather, adding soil and atmosphere of northern belt of Pakistan especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab were ideally suited for its growth.

Among the visitors at the exhibition was Fayaz Khan, a retired schoolteacher from Nowshera, who shared his love for Gul e Dawoodi.

“Gul e Dawoodi is my favorite winter flower, and I came all the way from Nowshera to see its different varieties on display at this exhibition,” he said, adding that the exhibition’s vibrant colours and soothing fragrances bring joy and energy to the cold winter days.

Fayaz said that since his childhood he was coming to Peshawar for Gul e Dawoodi exhibitions and planted its varities at home.

He said that it was heartbreaking to see air pollution that has engulfed Peshawar City these days.

Instead to fragrance of Gul e Dawoodi, he said that Peshawarties were exposed to air pollution hazards.

"My wife was complaining about breath problems for the last two years and finally died at Lady Reading Peshawar due to COPD disease' said Misal Khan, a retired Govt employee with sad eyes.

He said that unchecked brick kilns and hundred of thousands of vehicles emissions have increased the problems of residents of Peshawar.

Misal Khan said that such impressive flowers exhibition was a great blessing for people and thanked the University of Agriculture for organizing a successful exhibition of Gul e Dawoodi.

The sight of these colorful blooms serves as a reminder of nature’s beauty and resilience, brightening the lives of Peshawar’s residents during the winter months.

The event not only celebrates the region’s horticultural diversity but also fosters a deeper appreciation for the importance of research and innovation in agricultural practices.

