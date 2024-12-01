Winter Contingency Plan 2024-2025: Safety Measures Finalized In Galyat
December 01, 2024
NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) In line with the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Assistant Commissioner Galyat Shamim Ullah convened a meeting with representatives of the Hotel Association and traders in Nathiagali to discuss the Winter Contingency Plan 2024-2025.
The meeting emphasized ensuring the safety and well-being of tourists visiting Galyat during the cold season and periods of snowfall. Among the measures finalized, the use of gas cylinders or coal by tourists will be strictly prohibited after midnight to prevent any potential hazards.
Additionally, the dumping of construction materials along roadsides has been banned to avoid traffic disruptions, ensuring smooth travel for all. To facilitate both tourists and local residents, petrol pumps will be required to maintain an uninterrupted supply of fuel throughout the season.
The Hotel Association pledged its full cooperation with the administration to implement these safety measures effectively.
