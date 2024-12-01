Open Menu

Winter Contingency Plan 2024-2025: Safety Measures Finalized In Galyat

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Winter Contingency Plan 2024-2025: safety measures finalized in Galyat

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) In line with the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Assistant Commissioner Galyat Shamim Ullah convened a meeting with representatives of the Hotel Association and traders in Nathiagali to discuss the Winter Contingency Plan 2024-2025.

The meeting emphasized ensuring the safety and well-being of tourists visiting Galyat during the cold season and periods of snowfall. Among the measures finalized, the use of gas cylinders or coal by tourists will be strictly prohibited after midnight to prevent any potential hazards.

Additionally, the dumping of construction materials along roadsides has been banned to avoid traffic disruptions, ensuring smooth travel for all. To facilitate both tourists and local residents, petrol pumps will be required to maintain an uninterrupted supply of fuel throughout the season.

The Hotel Association pledged its full cooperation with the administration to implement these safety measures effectively.

Related Topics

Petrol Abbottabad Hotel Traffic Gas All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

1 day ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

1 day ago
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

2 days ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 days ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan