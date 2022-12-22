UrduPoint.com

Winter Festival From Dec 24

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Winter festival from Dec 24

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :A week-long winter festival will commence at Bagh-e-Jinnah from December 24, under the aegis of Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA).

The festival will open at 6 p.m. during which a variety of colorful programmes will be presented.

Exhibition and stalls of flowers, recreational programmes, music programme, horse dance, magic show, cultural stalls, food stalls are part of the festival which will end on December 30. Entry in the festival will be free.

