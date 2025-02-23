Winter festival highlights youth as drivers of tourism, community development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday successfully concluded its three-day Winter Festival at the University of Peshawar’s Baragali Campus.

Organized by Eventourism and sponsored by the Directorate, the festival brought together 50 outstanding students from KP’s newly merged districts, equipping them with leadership skills while promoting winter tourism and community engagement.

The closing ceremony was attended by Zubair, Deputy Director Youth Affairs KP, who distributed certificates to participants and commended their contributions.

In his remarks, he praised the energy, creativity, and dedication of the youth, emphasizing that they are not just the future but the present.

He acknowledged Dr Nouman Mujahid, Director Youth Affairs KP, for his leadership in providing opportunities for young people to develop their skills and play a role in the province’s growth.

Throughout the festival, participants engaged in leadership workshops led by Dr Zafar, Lecturer at the Department of Social Work, University of Peshawar.

The sessions focused on diversity in tourism, sustainable development, and community leadership. Exposure visits to the snow-covered landscapes of Baragali and Nathiagali highlighted the region’s potential for winter tourism, while a cultural showcase featuring traditional music, attire, and folklore fostered unity and pride among attendees.

The festival also included recreational activities such as snow fights and tug-of-war, strengthening bonds between participants.

Zubair personally appreciated the efforts of Chief Organizer Furad Ali and the event team for their meticulous planning and execution.

He noted that the success of the festival demonstrated the power of collaboration and youth-led initiatives in driving positive change.

The 50 participants, selected for their contributions to education, environmental conservation, and social advocacy, represented a diverse and balanced group committed to grassroots change.

Dr Zafar highlighted the festival’s role in bridging divides and inspiring hope, acknowledging the Directorate’s support in empowering young leaders.

Building on the success of the festival, the Directorate of Youth Affairs KP announced plans to expand similar initiatives across the province, particularly targeting marginalized youth and strengthening collaborations with tourism stakeholders.

Zubair emphasized that this was just the beginning, reaffirming the Directorate’s commitment to empowering young people and promoting KP’s cultural and natural heritage.

The festival concluded with a shared vision of transforming KP’s youth into ambassadors of progress, ready to contribute to the socio-economic growth of the province.