Winter festival, Ice hockey tournament kicks off in Hunza

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The 10-day winter festival 2021 kicked off on Monday in Altit, a historic ancient settlement, also home to the famed Altit Fort.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Tourism Secretary of Gilgit-Baltisatan along with the Deputy Commissioner of Hunza.

The festival features several winter sports including speed skating, ice hockey,snowboarding, food, display of handicrafts and others.

The organisers have also made arrangements for traditional foods and music to entertain the participants and visitors.

Around 140 athletes will compete in Ice Hockey, Snowboarding and Skating.

Large number of people were present to witness the inaugural session.

The event is organised by Altit SCARF.

It is pertinent to note that the ice-hockey and skating events are held on top of a lake that freezes during the winter.