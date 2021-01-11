UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Winter Festival, Ice Hockey Tournament Kicks Off In Hunza

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:18 PM

Winter festival, Ice hockey tournament kicks off in Hunza

The 10-day winter festival 2021 kicked off on Monday in Altit, a historic ancient settlement, also home to the famed Altit Fort

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The 10-day winter festival 2021 kicked off on Monday in Altit, a historic ancient settlement, also home to the famed Altit Fort.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Tourism Secretary of Gilgit-Baltisatan along with the Deputy Commissioner of Hunza.

The festival features several winter sports including speed skating, ice hockey,snowboarding, food, display of handicrafts and others.

The organisers have also made arrangements for traditional foods and music to entertain the participants and visitors.

Around 140 athletes will compete in Ice Hockey, Snowboarding and Skating.

Large number of people were present to witness the inaugural session.

The event is organised by Altit SCARF.

It is pertinent to note that the ice-hockey and skating events are held on top of a lake that freezes during the winter.

Related Topics

Hockey Sports Music Event Top

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash highlights IPU’s role in ensuring s ..

6 minutes ago

Emirates expands its operations in the Americas

21 minutes ago

WAM Feature: ‘62 years into fishing, I want to e ..

21 minutes ago

KMC launches renovation of Mehmoodabad, Jigar Mura ..

2 minutes ago

Karnak rest house being leased out for 15 years: Z ..

2 minutes ago

Protection of witnesses bill restores public trust ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.