Winter festival showcases aquatic, wildlife bio-diversity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Punjab Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Department on Monday continued for the second day, 15-day winter festival to showcase aquatic and wildlife bio-diversity here in Jallo Park.

The festival has been organised to raise awareness about the survival and protection of aquatic and wildlife.

Punjab Secretary of Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries, Mudassir Waheed, DG Fisheries Dr. Sikandar Hayat, Chief Forestry Central Zone Javed Gul, and Director of Aquaculture Fisheries Dr. Muhammad Abid also attended the activity on Monday.

DG Fisheries Dr. Sikandar Hayat and Chief Central Zone Forest Javed Gul said in a joint statement that the winter festival will be of great interest to the citizens.

Director Aqua Culture Dr. Muhammad Abid said that the purpose of organizing such a festival is to provide cheap entertainment to the public.

Punjab Secretary Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries, Mudassir Waheed while talking to APP on Monday said that the youth, as future custodians of the country’s natural resources, can play a catalyst role to help conserve the diminishing wildlife species of Pakistan and their habitats.

To a query, he said that they have the responsibility to support efforts to combat illegal wildlife trade and improve wildlife and aquatic populations, in the country.

He further said that Pakistan is bestowed with charismatic wildlife and aquatic species, ranging from snow leopards to brown bears and pangolins, adding, "We are losing these ecologically important animals due to the persistent challenge of poaching and illegal wildlife trade (IWT)."

Meanwhile, a large number of Lahorites thronged the Jallo Park festival on the second day, where food stalls have also been set up by various companies in the fifteen-day festival.

It may be mentioned here that the winter festival was inaugurated by Punjab Secretary of Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries, Mudassir Waheed on Sunday.