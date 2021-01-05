Winter festival, sports gala concluded

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :A three-day winter festival and sports gala organized by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) concluded here Tuesday at Rawal park.

A large number of people from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad participated in the festival and also stressed to promote such constructive and positive activities in future as well.

Vice chairman PHA, Malik Abid Hussain on the concluding day visited Rawal Park and appreciated the hard work of the staff for holding the festival in a successful manner.

He thanked the staff members and citizens who played an active role in its successful organization and vowed to carry out such festivities in future.

He said that we are trying to make the entire city look like a natural green park and provide an environment of mental and visual freshness to the citizens around them.

He mentioned that the Punjab government was taking several important steps to attract the youth towards healthy activities like sports, including increasing the number of sports grounds.

"We will launch a special tree plantation campaign in forth coming spring season under the auspices of PHA in which citizens from all walks of life especially the students will be involved with the responsibility to adopt a tree", he added.

The citizens highly valued the efforts of Advisor to the Chief Minister of Punjab and Chairman PHA Asif Mehmood and his team for provided such constructive recreational opportunities.