Open Menu

Winter Flowers Bloom In Rawalpindi’s Green Belts, Parks: PHA

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Winter flowers bloom in Rawalpindi’s green belts, parks: PHA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The blooming winter flowers planted by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in green belts along the city’s major roads and parks are giving a festive look.

On the instructions of PHA Director General Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, the Authority undertook a special drive to plant winter flowers in the green belts and parks on the onset of the autumn season, a PHA spokesman said of Wednesday.

Besides the green belts at Rawal Chowk, Rashid Minhas Road and Murree Road; Liaquat Bagh, Allama Iqbal Park and other small and large parks of the city, were adorned with daisies and other flowers providing a fragrant environment to the residents, he added.

He said the flowers were planted in a very beautiful manner, which had increased the beauty of the city manifold, giving a sense of joy to the passers-by.

The PHA DG said the Authority had made an endeavour to ensure the beauty of the city in winter with beautiful daisies and other flowers.

Recent Stories

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says K ..

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif

46 minutes ago
 Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

1 hour ago
 Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission ..

Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be deci ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week

2 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agre ..

PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen

3 hours ago
 Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Win ..

Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion

3 hours ago
The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 T ..

The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024

7 hours ago
 UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive ..

UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..

16 hours ago
 EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest cra ..

EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown

16 hours ago
 Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading ..

Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan