Winter Flowers Bloom In Rawalpindi’s Green Belts, Parks: PHA
Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The blooming winter flowers planted by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in green belts along the city’s major roads and parks are giving a festive look.
On the instructions of PHA Director General Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, the Authority undertook a special drive to plant winter flowers in the green belts and parks on the onset of the autumn season, a PHA spokesman said of Wednesday.
Besides the green belts at Rawal Chowk, Rashid Minhas Road and Murree Road; Liaquat Bagh, Allama Iqbal Park and other small and large parks of the city, were adorned with daisies and other flowers providing a fragrant environment to the residents, he added.
He said the flowers were planted in a very beautiful manner, which had increased the beauty of the city manifold, giving a sense of joy to the passers-by.
The PHA DG said the Authority had made an endeavour to ensure the beauty of the city in winter with beautiful daisies and other flowers.
