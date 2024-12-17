Winter holidays announced in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Punjab government on Tuesday announced winter vacations for schools in the province, and a notification has been issued in this regard.

Provincial education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has announced holidays from December 20.

The winter vacations will continue till January 10, after which the Saturday and Sunday holidays will also be combined, due to which schools will reopen on Monday, January 13. In this way, children will get 24 days of vacation.