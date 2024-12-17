Winter Holidays Announced In Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Punjab government on Tuesday announced winter vacations for schools in the province, and a notification has been issued in this regard.
Provincial education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has announced holidays from December 20.
The winter vacations will continue till January 10, after which the Saturday and Sunday holidays will also be combined, due to which schools will reopen on Monday, January 13. In this way, children will get 24 days of vacation.
Recent Stories
BISP, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Karandaaz Pakistan sign agreement
Minister of Climate Change and Environment attends ICBA's 25th Jubilee celebrati ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Middle East’s first-of-its-kind drone delivery sy ..
Punjab Rangers, police thwart terrorists attack on polio team, 2 khawarij killed
LHC CJ meets senior lawyers' delegation, announces construction of Judicial towe ..
Lahore's air quality worsens, AQI reaches unhealthy level
GCAA launches Safety Strategy for Sheikh Zayed Air Navigation Centre for 2024-20 ..
Ghulam Abbas's dream for completion of Pakistan will come true, Azad Jammu and ..
Law Ministry announces reforms to the Criminal Procedure Code, 1898
State-run Bank of AJK partners with Faysal Bank to revolutionize financial Trans ..
Saudi parliamentary delegation arrives in Islamabad for official visit
Former Caretaker PM Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to visit SU tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISP, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Karandaaz Pakistan sign agreement3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Rangers, police thwart terrorists attack on polio team, 2 khawarij killed2 hours ago
-
LHC CJ meets senior lawyers' delegation, announces construction of Judicial towers in Lahore2 hours ago
-
Lahore's air quality worsens, AQI reaches unhealthy level2 hours ago
-
Law Ministry announces reforms to the Criminal Procedure Code, 18982 hours ago
-
Saudi parliamentary delegation arrives in Islamabad for official visit2 hours ago
-
Former Caretaker PM Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to visit SU tomorrow2 hours ago
-
DIG held meeting for security plan of 17th anniversary of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed2 hours ago
-
Economy back on track due to government's initiatives: Tarar2 hours ago
-
DC inspects anti-polio campaign in Nankana Sahib2 hours ago
-
Citizens’ registration relaunched2 hours ago
-
Talented students to be sent abroad on scholarships: Sikandar2 hours ago