Winter is coming, but we have no roof: Flood victims in Malakand division await KP Govt compsation package

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) As the chilly winds of September descend upon the flood-ravaged valleys of Buner, a sense of urgency grips poor families like that of 65-year-old Rehmat Shah, who is eying to government's help to rebuild his destroyed house.

The cold whispers of winter have begun creeping through the hills of Malakand division after the last night's heavy rainfalls, but for many, the warmth of a roof and four walls remains a distant dream in the worst-hit Buner district.

“I had purchased expensive furniture for my daughter’s wedding next month,” Rehmat Shah told APP, his eyes heavy with loss. “But the flood took everything in just a few minutes; it was all gone.”

Standing atop the muddy remnants of what once was his home in flood-hit Pir Baba in Buner, Rehmat and his two sons spend their days hauling stones from nearby mountains, trying to build a single room before the winter frost sets in.

The recent floods triggered by torrential rains and cloudbursts on August 15 have devastated large swathes of Malakand and Hazara divisions, sweeping away homes, businesses, roads, bridges and lives of many underprivileged.

Though familiar with seasonal flooding, locals say this year’s disaster was unlike anything they've seen in decades.

“The velocity of these floods was far greater than the ones we faced in 2022,” said Rehmat. “Stone houses, decades old, crumbled like sand. We barely escaped with our lives.”

According to official figures released by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the floods claimed 411 lives, injured 132, and left 12 people missing. In total, 571 houses were destroyed and nearly 2,000 were partially damaged across the province. Buner, Shangla, Swat, Battagram, Bajaur, and Swabi were among the worst-hit.

The KP government has since increased compensation for fully destroyed homes from Rs 400,000 to Rs 1 million, and from Rs 100,000 to Rs 300,000 for partially damaged ones. business owners whose shops were destroyed are now eligible for Rs500,000 in aid — a first in the province’s history.

So far, Rs704 million has been disbursed to the families of 352 deceased victims, while Rs30 million went to 60 of the injured.

The provincial government claims that compensation for homes and businesses is ongoing, with Rs367 million already distributed for fully destroyed houses, and another Rs126 million paid to 253 shopkeepers.

But for victims on the ground, the process is far from swift, forcing them to visit offices of the Deputy Commissioners and Revenue authorities to collect a compensation package.

“The ministers and NGO people come mostly for photos and leave after giving some hope,” Rehmat says bitterly. “But we are still under the open sky despite the passage of 34 days of floods.”

With communication lines severed and roads still under repair, many families have taken matters into their own hands. In areas like Buner, where poverty was already widespread after floods, rebuilding without assistance feels like climbing a mountain without shoes.

Many flood survivors are rebuilding their homes using whatever materials they can salvage, such as stones, mud and wood, knowing that they are racing against time due to looming winter.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reports that 376 out of 406 damaged roads have been reopened, 65 of 77 bridges repaired, and 234 of 386 water supply schemes restored. Power has been reconnected to all 99 affected feeders, bringing some relief.

Meanwhile, 8,000 families have received Rs1,500 each under the government’s food stamp program, and the provincial government claims to have already released Rs4 billion for immediate relief and reconstruction, with another Rs5 billion in the pipeline.

Despite the statistical figures and announcements, what flood victims say they need most is not just money but dignity, speed, and attention in the wake of upcoming harsh weather.

“I don’t want charity. I just want what is promised by the KP Govt,” Rehmat says. “My daughter deserves a warm room for her wedding, not a tent in the cold.”

As winter creeps closer, so too does a second humanitarian crisis in Buner, where cold, disease, and displacement may take as much from families as the floodwaters did.

The clock is ticking for the KP government to turn its promises into shelter and its announcements into action.

Until then, flood victims like Rehmat Shah continue to carry stones up steep mountain paths, holding onto the hope that the rulers won’t leave them out in the cold.