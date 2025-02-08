Winter kits distributed among deserving families at Social Welfare Complex Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) A special ceremony was held at the Social Welfare Complex in Abbottabad on Saturday, where 50 deserving families received winter kits as part of a welfare initiative.

The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan, who served as the chief guest.

District Officer Social Welfare, Saira Mushtaq, provided a detailed briefing on the welfare program, highlighting efforts to support underprivileged families.

The distribution was carried out in collaboration with the Al-Manan Welfare Organization, ensuring that families in need received essential winter supplies. DC Abbottabad commended the Social Welfare Complex for its public welfare initiatives and assured the district administration’s full support in assisting the underprivileged.

Officials from the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Regional Information Office Abbottabad were also present at the event.