Winter kits distributed among Sweet Home children

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Qatar Charity, a non-governmental organization (NGO) distributed winter kits to the Sweet Home's kids to keep themselves warm during the approaching chilly season. The kits were comprising blankets, pillows, jerseys, shawls,woolen caps and pairs of socks distributed among the kids in a ceremony organized under Pakistan-Batul-Mal (PBM) here Tuesday.

Director General PBM South Punjab, Mazhar Abbas appreciated the Qatar Charity and Sweet Home for holding the ceremony wherein 200 blankets and pillows, 400 sweaters, 600 shawls, 400 pairs of socks and 200 woolen caps were disbursed among orphans, their mothers and sisters which would help them protect from harsh weather.

He appreciated the performance of the kids saying that the owner of "Learner House" had played a great role in imparting training to them by extraordinary displaying their talent.

Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu, Asghar Leghari lauded the performance of the kids adding that the Sweet Home would be expanded.

