Winter Majestic Crescendo; joint tour packages popular for lush valleys

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) As the winter season reaches its majestic crescendo, the tourism industry in Pakistan is experiencing an unprecedented explosion in demand for 'Joint Tour Packages' to the sublime northern areas, renowned for its breathtakingly beautiful snowy-capped hills, tranquil lakes and lush emerald valleys.

A report aired by a private news channel said that this trend is particularly popular among families who are seeking affordable and convenient travel options.

Several tour operators in the country are cashing in on this trend by offering customized joint tour packages that cater to the needs of families, report added.

These packages typically include transportation, accommodation, meals and are priced competitively to attract a wide range of customers, said a tour operator.

"We have seen a significant increase in demand for joint tour packages to the northern areas, particularly from families," said Ali Khan, a tour operating company owner said in Islamabad.

"Our packages start from Rs. 10,000 per person for a 3-day trip to Naran and go up to Rs. 50,000 per person for a 7-day trip to Hunza and Skardu," he added.

Another tour operator from Rawalpindi added that his company offers customized packages that can be tailored to suit the needs and budget of individual families.

"We also provide the option of joint transportation, where families can share vehicles with other travelers to reduce costs," he said.

A tour operator from Lahore added that his company has seen a significant increase in bookings for joint tour packages to the Northern Areas.

"Our packages start from Rs. 15,000 per person for a 4-day trip to Gilgit and go up to Rs. 40,000 per person for a 6-day trip to Hunza and Nagar," he said.

He added his company focuses on providing high-quality services to its clients, including comfortable transportation, clean accommodation, and delicious meals.

The trend of joint tour packages to the Northern Areas is not limited to tour operators alone. Many families are also opting to hire joint vehicles to travel to the Northern Areas, which can help reduce costs and make the trip more

affordable, said a youngster in Islamabad.

"We hired a joint vehicle with another family to travel to Naran and it was a great experience," said

Sarah Ahmed, a resident of Lahore who recently returned from a trip to the Northern Areas.

"Not only did we save money on transportation costs, but we also made some great friends along the way," she added.

Islamabad to Naran Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000 per person (depending on the type of vehicle and number of passengers), explain a citizen the rates of tour operators.