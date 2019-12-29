UrduPoint.com
Winter School Vacations Extended Till Jan 7

Sun 29th December 2019 | 09:40 PM

Winter school vacations extended till Jan 7

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Elementary and Secondary education Department on Saturday announced to extend winter vaccations till January 7 due to cold weather.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Education , Ziaullah Bangash in a statement said that due to severe cold the winter vacations (in summer zone) in all schools across the province has been extended till 07 January.

The decision taken in view of extreme weather conditions which may adversely affect the health of school children, he said.

