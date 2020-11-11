UrduPoint.com
Winter Season's First Rainfall To Start From Friday :Spokesperson PMD

Wed 11th November 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Spokesperson Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik Wednesday said first rainfall of winter season would start from Friday in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Talking to APP,he said light to moderate rain-thunderstorm was expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Lahore.

He said rain-thunderstorm (with light Snowfall over hills) was also expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Qila Abdullah during Friday (night) to Saturday.

Dr Khalid said the met Office informed that a westerly weather system was likely to approach western and upper parts of the country from Friday and expected to persist in upper parts till Monday.

