UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Winter Season's First Snowfall Occured In Babusar Top: An Official Of PMD

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 03:20 PM

Winter season's first snowfall occured in Babusar top: an official of PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday said that winter season's first snowfall occurred at Babusar top located at the north of Kaghan valley.

Talking to APP, senior official of PMD said seven inches snow was recorded in Babusar top.

Adding that the roads had been blocked there and the people should avoid to visit it during the intense cold.

He said in northern areas the weather has turned very cold.

In coming days more rainstorm and snowfall is expected in hilly areas, he added.

He said in every winter season PMD issued its weather advisory for the safety of the people.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Snow Visit Sunday Top

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,359 new COVID-19 cases, 2,037 reco ..

6 minutes ago

MBRU to connect with future healthcare professiona ..

51 minutes ago

Russia&#039;s new coronavirus cases rise by 16,710

1 hour ago

Germany reports 11,176 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Emirates Post issues stamps to mark start-up of Un ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to Sultan of Brunei ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.