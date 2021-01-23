UrduPoint.com
Winter Sports Be Promoted In GB: Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Winter sports be promoted in GB: Chief Minister

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid while addressing a high level meeting on International ski traversing event and promotion of winter sports said that winter sports would be promoted in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that steps would be taken to attract tourists to Gilgit-Baltistan even in winter.

He said that an international ski traversing event would be organized in which international ski traversing players would be invited to participate.

He further stated that national and international personalities including the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan would be invited to this event.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid expressed happiness over the success of Gilgit-Baltistan Ice hockey team at the national level and congratulated all the players of Gilgit-Baltistan Ice Hockey Team.

Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid said that the players of the ice hockey team and the famous mountaineer Ali Sadpara of Gilgit-Baltistan would be encouraged at the government level, adding that large international companies are interested in investing in winter sports.

He said that the government would encourage the private sector to promote winter sports in the future.

