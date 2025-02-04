Winter sports competitions held in Kalash Valley

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The traditional winter sports competitions were held in the picturesque Kalash Valley of Chitral, attracting a large number of locals and tourists.

The district administration said on Tuesday that the event was organized in collaboration with the Frontier Corps North and the Winds Eagle Polo Club in Bamboret, aiming at promoting sports and highlight the local culture.

The competitions featured traditional games such as Buzkashi, Horseback Archery, Wrestling, and Stone Throwing, with enthusiastic participation from the youth.

The chief guest at the event was the local commander of Frontier Corps North, who presented prizes to the winning athletes.

Such sports competitions are held annually in the Kalash Valley, drawing participants from various regions, who come fully prepared to compete.

The events not only promote local culture but also boost the tourism sector in Chitral.