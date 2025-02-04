Open Menu

Winter Sports Competitions Held In Kalash Valley

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Winter sports competitions held in Kalash Valley

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The traditional winter sports competitions were held in the picturesque Kalash Valley of Chitral, attracting a large number of locals and tourists.

The district administration said on Tuesday that the event was organized in collaboration with the Frontier Corps North and the Winds Eagle Polo Club in Bamboret, aiming at promoting sports and highlight the local culture.

The competitions featured traditional games such as Buzkashi, Horseback Archery, Wrestling, and Stone Throwing, with enthusiastic participation from the youth.

The chief guest at the event was the local commander of Frontier Corps North, who presented prizes to the winning athletes.

Such sports competitions are held annually in the Kalash Valley, drawing participants from various regions, who come fully prepared to compete.

The events not only promote local culture but also boost the tourism sector in Chitral.

Recent Stories

International Day of Human Fraternity key to foste ..

International Day of Human Fraternity key to fostering tolerance, coexistence: M ..

22 minutes ago
 TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in sh ..

TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in shaping future

36 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therm ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therme Dubai’ project

52 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘ ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘Year of Ocean’

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organi ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises inaugural Heritage Forum f ..

2 hours ago
Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID

Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three-separate Shaheens’ teams fo ..

4 hours ago
 When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Ara ..

When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Arabia?

4 hours ago
 Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to ma ..

Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to marry Rakhi Sawant

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of de ..

Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of development

4 hours ago
 Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today

Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan