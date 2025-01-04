Open Menu

Winter Sports Federation Of Pakistan Announces Exciting Calendar For 2024-25 Season

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2025 | 12:10 PM

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) The Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan has unveiled its highly anticipated Calendar for the 2024-25 season, featuring a series of thrilling events that will showcase the country's top athletes in various winter disciplines.

From January to February 2025, athletes will compete in prestigious competitions, including the National Ice Sports Competitions, National Biathlon Ski Cup, and the Saadia Khan Ski Championship for females in beautiful Valley Naltar.

The action continues with the FIS Cross Country Races, National Cross Country Ski Cup, and the FIS Alpine Race, all set to take place across some of Pakistan’s most scenic winter destinations.

The National Ski Championship, Shah Khan Ski Cup, and Snowboarding Championship at Malam Jabba will also provide a platform for athletes to display their skills and represent Pakistan on the international stage.

The events will bring together participants from all over the country, fostering growth and excitement in winter sports.

