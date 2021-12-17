UrduPoint.com

Winter Vacation: Educational Institutions To Remain Close From Dec 20 To Jan 1

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:13 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :A spokesman for the Sindh Education Department on Friday clarified that the winter vacation in the educational institutions of the province would be observed from December 20 to January 1, 2022.

He said a notification to this effect had already been issued by the Sindh education department.

He further said all the educational institutions would reopen on January 03, 2022.

