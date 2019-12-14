Winter vacation from Jan 1 to March 5 in GB

The winter season is at its peak in Gilgit-Baltistan and the education department has decided to announced winter vocations from January 1 to March 5 as the latest temperatures at Gilgit Baltistan recorded at Skardu (-12), Hunza (-10), Gilgit (-5) and Astore (-10 degree).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :The winter season is at its peak in Gilgit-Baltistan and the education department has decided to announced winter vocations from January 1 to March 5 as the latest temperatures at Gilgit Baltistan recorded at Skardu (-12), Hunza (-10), Gilgit (-5) and Astore (-10 degree).

The weather situation of Astore is also very critical. The people of Astore are also facing much problems due to severe and cold weather. When app contacted Executive Engineer Water & Power Astore, he said that the area of Astore is exempted from electric load-shedding due to Shogurat Power Project. He added that if the people of Astore will continue their cooperation they will never face the problem of load-shedding. He added that the people should not use heavy electric equipments such as Electric rods, ghizers and heaters. He appealed the people of Astore to cooperate with electric department.

MS district hospital Astore Dr, Nawab Ahmed when contacted he said that the people of Astore are facing problems due to severe cold.

He said that the people should take care of their health during winter season and should cover their self with warm cloths. He said that we are checking more than 200 patients on daily basis and give them medicines.

He said that we had also instructed our paramedical staff to be alert and do their duty properly. There has been much case of people who were slipped in ice and they had got severe injuries. "We suggested them to take care while walking on the ice in snowing. He said that the severe cold some time frozen the body parts of human being and it is very dangerous for health, further more flow is also common disease in winters reason which can also turn into Pneumonia if the patient did not take proper medicine in time.

Our medical staff doing their duties properly in hospitals and other supporting staff is also there for any unusual situation.