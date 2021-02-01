UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Winter Vacations Extended

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Winter vacations extended

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Higher education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa extended the winter vacations only for the winter zone government colleges up-to February 15 due to harsh cold weather in the province.

According to a notification issued here Monday, in continuation of the Higher Education Department's notification dated November 25, 2020 have extended winter holidays.

