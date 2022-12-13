Winter Vacations For Educational Institutions From Dec 22-31
Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2022 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The Sindh school education and Literacy department has announced winter vacations for all public and private educational institutions under its administrative control from December 22 to 31.
The above decision was made in the Sindh School Education and Literacy department's Steering Committee, according to a notification issued here on Tuesday.