Winter Vacations In Gomal University From Dec 22

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Winter vacations in Gomal University from Dec 22

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The Gomal University on Wednesday announced the winter vacation schedule for all of its departments, campuses, hostels and University Wensam College, DIK.

According to the official notification issued here, the university will remain closed from December 22 (Thursday) to December 30 (Friday), on account of the winter holidays.

The Security Section staff will remain in liaison with authorities concerned and submit a report on daily basis to the Vice Chancellor through Registrar regarding the security of the university.

During the winter vacations, the Directorate of Admission would perform its duties on regular basis as usual and the admission process of the new students would be carried out as per schedule.

However, the she exams already in progress or scheduled has been postponed and a new schedule in this regard would be issued later.

