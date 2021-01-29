Winter vacations in Malakand, upper areas extended

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Primary and Secondary Education Department on Friday extended winter vacations in Malakand Division and upper areas of the province till February 14th

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Primary and Secondary education Department on Friday extended winter vacations in Malakand Division and upper areas of the province till February 14th.

A notification to this effect said schools in these areas would now reopen on February 15th instead of January 31.

The notification said the decision was taken in the wake of severe cold conditions in these areas.