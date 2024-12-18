Open Menu

Winter Vacations Schedule Revised

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Winter vacations schedule revised

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) school education Department on Wednesday revised the date

of winter vacations and now the vacations would start from

December 23 to January 13, 2024.

A notification in this regard has been issued.

Earlier, the department had issued winter vacations schedule

from December 20 to January 10 across the province.

Related Topics

Education January December From

Recent Stories

ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakist ..

ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out

27 minutes ago
 Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Spor ..

Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..

28 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Bu ..

Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..

31 minutes ago
 Ministry of Education launches Specialised Trainin ..

Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week

31 minutes ago
 TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing resea ..

TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation

46 minutes ago
 Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship ..

Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday

46 minutes ago
Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dub ..

Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dubai

1 hour ago
 EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to des ..

EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to design, manufacture radars in Abu ..

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on N ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of National Cou ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of National Council for Safeguard of Homeland ..

3 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional ..

AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition

4 hours ago
 Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd ti ..

Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan