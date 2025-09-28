Open Menu

Winter Vegetables Must Be Sown By End Of October

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Winter vegetables must be sown by end of October

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised farmers to sow winter vegetables till end of October.

A spokesman for the department said here on Sunday that winter vegetables include cabbage, peas, turnip, radish, potato, onion, carrot, fenugreek, coriander, spinach and garlic.

He suggested the farmers to select such place for plants where they benefit from sunlight for at least 6 hours.

Selected area for cultivation should be properly measured so that right amount of seeds and fertilizers could be utilized, he added.

He further said that farmers should feel free to seek guidance from agriculture department for cultivation of winter vegetables under kitchen gardening.

