Winter Vegetables Must Be Sown During October
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2024 | 10:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised farmers to sow winter vegetables during the month of October, as it is most conducive time for the purpose.
A spokesman for the department said on Sunday that winter vegetables include cauliflower, cabbage, potato, onion, carrot, brinjal, spinach, coriander, peas, radish etc.
He said that winter vegetables should be sown in area from where they could get sunlight for at least six hours in a day. Sowing area should be measured properly prior to the cultivation so that fertilizer and seed could be given in appropriate quantity, he said.
He further said that vegetables sown under kitchen gardening concept were healthy, inexpensive and free of poisons. Spokesman said, "Vegetables grown under kitchen gardening leave positive impact on health of humans."
