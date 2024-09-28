Open Menu

Winter Vegetables Must Be Sown During Sept, October

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Winter vegetables must be sown during Sept, October

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised farmers to sow winter vegetables during September and October as it is most conducive time for the cultivation.

A spokesman for the department said on Saturday that winter vegetables include cauliflower, cabbage, potato, onion, carrot, brinjal, spinach, coriander, peas, radish etc.

He said that winter vegetables should be sown in area from where they could get sunlight for at least six hours in a day.

Sowing area should be measured properly prior to the cultivation so that fertilizer and seed could be given in appropriate quantity, he said.

He further said that vegetables sown under kitchen gardening concept were healthy, inexpensive and free of poisons.

Spokesman said, "Vegetables grown under kitchen gardening leave positive impact on health of humans."

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture September October From

Recent Stories

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

3 hours ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

8 hours ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

12 hours ago
 Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s w ..

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis

21 hours ago
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

1 day ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

1 day ago
 Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

1 day ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

1 day ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan