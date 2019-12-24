UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Winter Vocations Start In Islamabad High Court

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 06:36 PM

Winter vocations start in Islamabad High Court

The Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) had established seven benches to perform duties during winter vocations which would continue till January 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) had established seven benches to perform duties during winter vocations which would continue till January 8.

According to the details, Chief Justice Athar Minallah would continue to perform duty from December 24, 2019 to January 8, 2020--Justice Aamer Farooq would remain on duty on January 1-8 -- Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani December 24 to January 8 -- Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb December 24 to January 1-- Justice Lubna Saleem Pervez December 30, to January 8--Justice Fiaz Ahmed Anjum December 24-31 and Justice Ghulam Azam Ambrani would remain on duty from January 1-8 2020 during the vocations.

The notification said that only the pre-arrest and post arrest bails will be fixed in urgent and ordinary cause lists, urgent petitions seeking stay orders involving imminent threat of irreparable loss and any other matter of genuine urgency with the approval of the chief justice would be heard.

The registry would remain open for fixing of all cases while the court timing during the vocations would be 9:30am to 01:30pm from Monday to Thursday and on Friday from 9:30am to 12:00pm during this period.

Related Topics

Chief Justice January December 2019 2020 Islamabad High Court Post All From Court

Recent Stories

LHC forms full bench for hearing of Musharraf's pe ..

11 minutes ago

PM says 2020 will be a year of development and pro ..

23 minutes ago

China's culture related industries generate over 6 ..

1 minute ago

Minister for promoting religious tourism

1 minute ago

Christmas cake cutting ceremony held at Rawalpindi ..

1 minute ago

Russian Military to Get 22 ICBM, Hypersonic Weapon ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.