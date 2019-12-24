Winter vocations start in Islamabad High Court

The Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) had established seven benches to perform duties during winter vocations which would continue till January 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The Chief Justice IHC ) had established seven benches to perform duties during winter vocations which would continue till January 8.

According to the details, Chief Justice Athar Minallah would continue to perform duty from December 24, 2019 to January 8, 2020--Justice Aamer Farooq would remain on duty on January 1-8 -- Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani December 24 to January 8 -- Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb December 24 to January 1-- Justice Lubna Saleem Pervez December 30, to January 8--Justice Fiaz Ahmed Anjum December 24-31 and Justice Ghulam Azam Ambrani would remain on duty from January 1-8 2020 during the vocations.

The notification said that only the pre-arrest and post arrest bails will be fixed in urgent and ordinary cause lists, urgent petitions seeking stay orders involving imminent threat of irreparable loss and any other matter of genuine urgency with the approval of the chief justice would be heard.

The registry would remain open for fixing of all cases while the court timing during the vocations would be 9:30am to 01:30pm from Monday to Thursday and on Friday from 9:30am to 12:00pm during this period.