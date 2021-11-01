Winter Vs Gas crisis: Two companies violate agreement to provide LNG in Pakistan in November

(@FahadShabbir)

ENI, an Italy based company, and GUNVOR which is Singapore based have turned back from their agreement with PLL, leaving the Energy ministry officials in the middle of no-way.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2021) Gas crisis may hit the country this winter if a comprehensive timely action is not taken as two LNG trading companies broke their agreement made with Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) to provide the country two LNG cargoes in November, the latest reports claimed.

The two LNG cargoes for this month (November) for mammoth monetary gains of up to 200 per cent profit in the international spot market.

One company that turned back from its agreement with PLL is ENI which is an Italy based company and it had promised to deliver the LNG cargo on November 26-27 and the other company is GUNVOR is a Singapore based company promising to deliver on November 19-20.

The companies’ decision to withdrawal has led the energy ministry to the serious concerns, because unavailability of LNG may cause severe political backlash from the masses for the ruling PTI in this month.

According to the reports, ENI is in a 15-year term agreement with PLL under which it is bound to provide an LNG cargo every month at 11.

95% of the Brent and GUNVOR is also in a five-year term agreement and bound to provide a cargo at 11.6247% of the Brent. Under the agreement, if these companies default, PLL can impose a penalty of 30 per cent of the contractual price of one cargo to each LNG company and both companies will have to pay the fine as profit in the spot market is huge, asking them to sell Pakistan’s term cargo to the international market.

The companies turned back at the moment when the spot LNG prices are hovering at $30-35 per MMBTU, because the PLL had signed agreement with both the companies to avoid purchase of LNG cargoes at higher prices.

The ministry officials will sit today to discuss the matter.

According to the report, there is possibility that the officials may contact the Italian government to influence the ENI to show respect to the 15-year term agreement inked with PLL.