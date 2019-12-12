Winters are tasteless without 'Sarsoon Ka saag with Makai roti

The dipping mercury in many parts of the country has increased the demand of the traditional Punjabi specialty 'Sarso Ka Saag' along with Makke ki Roti as it is still popular Punjabi winter dish among people in Pakistan and living in abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The dipping mercury in many parts of the country has increased the demand of the traditional Punjabi specialty 'Sarso Ka Saag' along with Makke ki Roti as it is still popular Punjabi winter dish among people in Pakistan and living in abroad.

With the advent of Winter season, the citizens start enjoying the popular winter delights but Sarsoon ka Saag is always a best choice of people in Punjab and other cities who mostly exchanged it as a gift to people living abroad and other parts of the country.

According to Punjabi households, Makki ki roti & Sarson ka saag is one of the most famous Punjabi dish, needs no introduction. It is prepared with mustard leaves, accompanied with makki ki roti. The luscious green sarson ka saag tastes fabulous with makki ki roti & butter.

Hina Safdar from Lahore talking to private news channel said, it is a perfect meal for people who love healthy traditional food in cold season.

Another citizen, Sumera said Sarson Ka saag and makki ki roti is a quintessential Punjabi dish that is enjoyed by both Punjabis and non-Punjabis alike and i my brother living in Abroad always demand for this Punjabi dish as he missed our mothers desi cooking.

A restaurant owner said, with the start of this cold season we always preferred to add it in our food menu as it is always first choice of our customers during the winters.

"Makai ki roti is difficult to make at home so now modern people mostly prefer it to buy it ready made," he added.

An 45 years old women said, Sarson ka Saag is not an easy dish to cook as it takes lot of green vegetables to make this nutritional powerhouse; the washing, cleaning and using the right technique, everything needs to be perfect to make it delectable.

Without this classic Punjabi dish, you haven't experienced a taste of Punjab until you have tried Makki Ki Roti aur Sarson Ka Saag, said a citizen.

Jeveria another citizen said, no doubt winter are tasteless without Sarsoon ka saag which i always enjoyed in season.