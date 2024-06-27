WIPO launches mentorship programme to strengthen copyright

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has launched a mentorship programme to enhance

capacity of copyright management organizations in Pakistan at a local hotel on Thursday.

In collaboration with the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO Pakistan), the Japan Copyright Office (JCO), and the Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan, the programme aimed to enhance the capacity of copyright management organizations in Pakistan, promoting the protection and utilization of intellectual property rights in the country.

The two-day event, starting Wednesday, has brought together local and international experts to share the best practices, knowledge, and experiences in copyright management, fostering a robust and sustainable copyright ecosystem in Pakistan.

IPO-Pakistan Director General Shazia Adnan, addressing the concluding session on Thursday, said the two-day national event on the WIPO mentorship programme underscored our dedication to enhancing copyright management systems and supporting Pakistan's creative industries. “Throughout this event, we have delved into crucial topics such as WIPO's activities in collective management, CISAC's roles and initiatives, the role of local collective management organizations (CMOs) in building creative ecosystems, and the current status and future perspectives of copyright and related rights in Pakistan. These discussions have provided us with a wealth of knowledge and practical strategies that we can apply to improve the operations and effectiveness of our CMOs” she said.

The DG said “We have identified key areas for improvement in legislation, enforcement, awareness, governance, licensing, documentation, and distribution. I am confident that the insights and strategies developed during these sessions will significantly contribute to the growth and success of our collective management organizations.”

IPO-Pakistan Director Amin Javeria delivered a welcome address, expressing her delight at the presence of esteemed representatives from WIPO, CISAC, and local copyright management organizations.

She emphasized the significance of this programme in enhancing copyright management in Pakistan and looked forward to fruitful collaborations and knowledge sharing.

WIPO Programme Officer Ms Miyuki Monroig sheds lights on WIPO's activities in collective management.

Regional Director for Asia Pacific at CISAC Mr Benjamin Ng discussed CISAC's roles and initiatives to represent creators globally and ensure royalties flow effectively. He highlighted CISAC's efforts in promoting the rights of creators and fostering international cooperation among CMOs.

Mr Satoshi Watanabe, consultant at CISAC, led a panel discussion on the role of local CMOs in building a creative ecosystem. The panel featured experts from Wahana Musik Indonesia (WAMI), who shared their experiences and insights on effective copyright management. The discussion highlighted the importance of CMOs in promoting creativity, supporting authors, and facilitating access to creative works.

Representatives from IPO-Pakistan and COMP (Collective Organization for Music Rights in Pakistan) shared insights on the current status of copyright and related rights in Pakistan and future perspectives. They discussed the challenges and opportunities in the copyright landscape in Pakistan and explored ways to strengthen copyright protection and management.

The program included interactive question-and-answer sessions and networking opportunities, facilitating knowledge sharing and collaboration among participants.

The event saw the participation of foreign guests from Japan and Indonesia, including Ms Miyuki Monroig from WIPO, Mr Benjamin Ng, and Mr Satoshi Watanabe from CISAC, and Mr Meidi Ferialdi, and Mr Memed Umaedi, the experts from Wahana Musik Indonesia (WAMI).

Film Director Saeed Noor, Folk Singer Attaullah Esakhelvi, Taranum Naz, Muhammad Ali Shehki and various others personalities related to different fields were also present.