Wire pilferer electrocuted in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

An alleged pilferer of electricity wires was electrocuted in Lundianwala police area

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) An alleged pilferer of electricity wires was electrocuted in Lundianwala police area.

Police spokesman said on Saturday, alleged pilferer Ghafoor Masih of Chak No.651/2-GB tried to steal electricity wires from electric poles near Chak No.

564-GB on Friday night. When he touched the live electricity wires, he received electric shock and died on the spot.

The police took body into custody and also recovered wire cuttersfrom the spot. Further investigation is under progress.