Wire thief electrocuted in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :An alleged thief of electricity wires was electrocuted in the area of City Jaranwala

Police spokesman said that 28-year-old Tauqeer Hussain of Chak No 64-GB was allegedly attempting to steal electricity wire from electric pole outside his locality late in the night when he touched a live cable.

He received a fatal electric shock and died on-the-spot.

Police took the body into custody and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem. The ill-fated man was apparently a drug addict while further investigation was under progress.